Montreal Canadiens release their new Reverse Retro jersey

After plenty of speculation, and a teaser video released on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens have announced their new reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 season.
Voici @adidas #ReverseRetro 2022
Disponible le 15 nov.
Introducing our @adidas #ReverseRetro 2022
Available 11.15
As expected, the jersey is incorporating the powder blue that was once a regular feature of Montreal Expos jerseys. The callback to the city’s now-defunct baseball team is a concept that many fans have been asking for, and the team has now brought that request to life.
The Expos wore powder blue in their away uniforms from 1969 until 1991.
The jersey will be worn for eight home games this season:
Tuesday, November 15 vs. New Jersey Devils
Saturday, December 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Thursday, December 15 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Monday, January 9 vs. Seattle Kraken
Thursday, January 19 vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, January 26 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, January 31 vs. Ottawa Senators
Saturday, February 11 vs. NY Islanders
They had a very poor record while wearing the last Reverse Retro sweater, so the hope would be that they can perform a little better in this one.
The jerseys will be available as of November 15.
