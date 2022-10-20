Montreal Canadiens release their new Reverse Retro jersey

After plenty of speculation, and a teaser video released on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens have announced their new reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 season.

As expected, the jersey is incorporating the powder blue that was once a regular feature of Montreal Expos jerseys. The callback to the city’s now-defunct baseball team is a concept that many fans have been asking for, and the team has now brought that request to life.

The Expos wore powder blue in their away uniforms from 1969 until 1991.

The jersey will be worn for eight home games this season:

Tuesday, November 15 vs. New Jersey Devils

Saturday, December 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, December 15 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Monday, January 9 vs. Seattle Kraken

Thursday, January 19 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, January 26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, January 31 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, February 11 vs. NY Islanders

They had a very poor record while wearing the last Reverse Retro sweater, so the hope would be that they can perform a little better in this one.

The jerseys will be available as of November 15.