Jake Allen on parental leave, Cayden Primeau recalled by the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of their morning skate and their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Jake Allen is on parental leave, meaning that Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket. Corey Schueneman was also sent down to the Rocket.

The Rocket don’t play again until Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see what changes are made over the next few days. After Monday’s game, the Canadiens are off until Thursday, so it is likely Primeau will just be needed for one game.

Schueneman was sent down to make room on the roster for Primeau. This indicates that there will be no changes on the team’s defence and it saves a day on Schueneman’s waiver clock as well.

Primeau played in the Rocket’s season opener, and was the backup on Saturday night in Belleville. Montembeault started Saturday’s game for the Canadiens in Washington against the Capitals. It is expected that Montembeault will start for the Canadiens on Monday.

At morning skate, there were some changes to the forward combinations as well.