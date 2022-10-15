Montreal Canadiens loan Filip Mešár to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL

Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Filip Mešár has been loaned to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, in a move that has been talked about for some time.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Filip Mesar aux Rangers de Kitchener dans l'OHL.



Initially, Mešár has pushed for a move to the pro leagues in Europe or to stay in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. Mešár was in the lineup last night and did not look out of pace, or place, in the overtime loss to the Belleville Senators, a game in which Mešár had no points. He took responsibility for one of the team’s goals against, but vowed to be better going forward.

Mešár signed his entry level deal on July 14. He will now follow a similar development plan as Jan Myšák. Because Mešár was drafted from Europe, he will have the opportunity to return to the AHL next season and is not forced to return to the OHL despite being under 20.

Myšák has benefitted from a slow adjustment to the North American game and one would think that Mešár will have the opportunity to put up big offensive numbers in the OHL.