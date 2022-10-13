Mike Matheson placed on IR, Corey Schueneman recalled

The Montreal Canadiens have placed Mike Matheson on injured reserve, and recalled Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont placé Mike Matheson sur la liste des blessés et ont rappelé Corey Schueneman du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have placed Mike Matheson on IR and recalled Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/Q1IetqCfZl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2022

Matheson underwent an MRI yesterday, according to Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. Hughes said that the positive result would be a short-term injury and that if it was months, that would be worse than expected.

Even if the injury is relatively short-term, moving Matheson to IR allows the Canadiens to recall Schueneman as they were down to six healthy defenders. Matheson must stay on IR for at least one week.

Schueneman, who cleared waivers last week, can play 10 games or be on the NHL roster for 30 days before needing waivers again. He was expected to be a top-four defender for the Laval Rocket, who open their season on Friday night.

It is bad timing for Matheson, who missed his first home opener in front of his hometown crowd, and had to greet the fans in street clothes.