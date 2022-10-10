Montreal Canadiens reveal 2022-23 Opening Night roster

The Montreal Canadiens have revealed their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season.
All teams had to release their roster prior to 5:00 PM Eastern.
After placing defencemen Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey on waivers on Sunday, the Canadiens got to the 23-player limit by placing Joel Armia (out one to two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (out indefinitely) on Injured Reserve, and sending goaltender Cayden Primeau, defencemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and forwards Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen to the Laval Rocket.
The first overall pick from 2022, Juraj Slafkovský, has made the cut, along with rookie defencemen Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, and Arber Xhekaj.
Goaltenders (2)
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Defence (7)
Kaiden Guhle
Jordan Harris
Johnny Kovacevic
Mike Matheson
David Savard
Chris Wideman
Arber Xhekaj
Forwards (14)
Josh Anderson
Cole Caufield
Kirby Dach
Evgenii Dadonov
Jonathan Drouin
Christian Dvorak
Jake Evans
Brendan Gallagher
Mike Hoffman
Sean Monahan
Michael Pezzetta
Rem Pitlick
Juraj Slafkovský
Nick Suzuki
Injured (6)
Joel Armia
Paul Byron
Joel Edmundson
Emil Heineman
Logan Mailloux
Carey Price
There are still decisions to be made, as two forwards and one defenceman will have to sit out Wednesday night when the Canadiens host the Toronto Maple Leafs in their opening game.
As well, through waivers and other moves there is an opportunity for things to change before Wednesday when general manager Kent Hughes will meet the media.
This is how they were all lining up at the first practice with the 23-player roster (Mailloux is taking the place of Mike Matheson, who is day-to-day):
Loading comments...