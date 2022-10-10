Montreal Canadiens reveal 2022-23 Opening Night roster

The Montreal Canadiens have revealed their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season.

All teams had to release their roster prior to 5:00 PM Eastern.

After placing defencemen Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey on waivers on Sunday, the Canadiens got to the 23-player limit by placing Joel Armia (out one to two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (out indefinitely) on Injured Reserve, and sending goaltender Cayden Primeau, defencemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and forwards Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen to the Laval Rocket.

The first overall pick from 2022, Juraj Slafkovský, has made the cut, along with rookie defencemen Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, and Arber Xhekaj.

Goaltenders (2)

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Defence (7)

Kaiden Guhle

Jordan Harris

Johnny Kovacevic

Mike Matheson

David Savard

Chris Wideman

Arber Xhekaj

Forwards (14)

Josh Anderson

Cole Caufield

Kirby Dach

Evgenii Dadonov

Jonathan Drouin

Christian Dvorak

Jake Evans

Brendan Gallagher

Mike Hoffman

Sean Monahan

Michael Pezzetta

Rem Pitlick

Juraj Slafkovský

Nick Suzuki

Injured (6)

Joel Armia

Paul Byron

Joel Edmundson

Emil Heineman

Logan Mailloux

Carey Price

There are still decisions to be made, as two forwards and one defenceman will have to sit out Wednesday night when the Canadiens host the Toronto Maple Leafs in their opening game.

As well, through waivers and other moves there is an opportunity for things to change before Wednesday when general manager Kent Hughes will meet the media.

This is how they were all lining up at the first practice with the 23-player roster (Mailloux is taking the place of Mike Matheson, who is day-to-day):