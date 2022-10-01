Montreal Canadiens place Nate Schnarr on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed centre Nate Schnarr on waivers on Saturday, the team announced.

Les Canadiens ont placé l'attaquant Nate Schnarr au ballottage.



The Canadiens have placed forward Nate Schnarr on waivers. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2022

Schnarr, 23, was acquired by the team last year in a trade that sent goaltender Andrew Hammond to the New Jersey Devils. Schnarr was a key part of the Laval Rocket playoff run, a role he will continue to have should he clear waivers.

The Canadiens signed Schnarr to a one-year contract extension this off-season. In 20 games with the Rocket, he had four goals and six assists and added two goals and two assists in 11 playoff games.

He was a third-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has not yet played an NHL game. He has 26 goals and 42 assists in 139 career AHL games.

With the centre depth in Laval, Schnarr will be expected to likely play a third line or middle-six role with the Rocket. Laval starts their training camp on Sunday.

There are 26 forwards and 44 players still in NHL camp.