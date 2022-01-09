 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael McNiven sent to Laval Rocket, Cayden Primeau to rejoin team in Boston

McNiven will likely lead the Rocket when they return to the ice.

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that goaltender Michael McNiven was sent back to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket on Sunday.

The team also announced that Cayden Primeau will be assigned to the team’s taxi squad and will join the team in Boston, where the team plays on Wednesday.

McNiven was with the team’s taxi squad, and was recalled when Primeau hit COVID-19 protocol. With Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault both out of protocol, McNiven would be needed in Laval.

Primeau was unable to travel back to Canada after contracting COVID-19 and went home to New Jersey. He remains in the US, which is why he will meet the team in Boston.

McNiven will likely start for the Rocket on Wednesday when they are set to host the Toronto Marlies in front of an empty Place Bell. Quebec public health restrictions have forced the postponements in the NHL and ECHL, but the Rocket are set to play.

They had games postponed due to the organization’s pause on all activities.

