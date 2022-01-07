Montreal Canadiens add Alex Belzile, Kale Clague to COVID-19 protocol

The Montreal Canadiens have added forward Alex Belzile and defenceman Kale Clague to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Alex Belzile and Kale Clague were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.https://t.co/NB85YmS5Aa — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 7, 2022

The Canadiens and Laval Rocket suspended all activities until Sunday in order to avoid more infections as players were being added to protocol every day. The Canadiens played their last game with 11 forwards and five defencemen.

The players added join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Cameron Hillis, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Michael Pezzetta, Tyler Toffoli, and Jesse Ylönen in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov, David Savard, and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond and assistant coach Trevor Letowski are currently in the COVID-19 protocol as well.

The Canadiens’ next game is scheduled for January 12 when they are scheduled to go to Boston and face the Bruins.