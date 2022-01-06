Montreal Canadiens extend pause two days

The Montreal Canadiens have extended their shutdown until January 8, two days later than originally planned.

The Canadiens have paused their activities through January 8 inclusively.https://t.co/cTfk3vS45X — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 6, 2022

They will now return to practice on Sunday. The Laval Rocket will also practice on Sunday, Originally, the team was set to return on Friday but due to six more players hitting COVID protocol, the team is choosing to wait a little longer before returning to the ice.

The Canadiens next game is January 12 in Boston. That game should not be affected by the pause, but it may be affected if more Canadiens players hit COVID protocol.

Currently, 22 players are in protocol, although some should be removed by the time the team hits the ice on Sunday.

The Rocket are also scheduled to play on January 12, but that game would have to be played in front of an empty Place Bell if it is not postponed. They will hit the road for two games Friday and Saturday in Springfield and Hartford.