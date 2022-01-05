Montreal Canadiens add Michael Pezzetta, Cameron Hillis to COVID-19 protocol

The Montreal Canadiens have added forwards Michael Pezzetta and Cameron Hillis to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.

The Canadiens and Laval Rocket suspended all activities until Thursday in order to avoid more infections as players were being added to protocol every day. The Canadiens played their last game with 11 forwards and five defencemen. It will likely be longer before the teams return to the ice.

The players added join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Tyler Toffoli, and Jesse Ylönen in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov, David Savard, and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond and assistant coach Trevor Letowski are currently in the COVID-19 protocol as well.

The Canadiens’ next game is scheduled for January 12, but it is looking less and less likely like that game will be played.