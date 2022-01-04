Montreal Canadiens add four players, one coach to COVID-19 protocol

The Montreal Canadiens have added four players and one coach to COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault and Trevor Letowski were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.https://t.co/uUvdbF6ntf — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2022

The players were forwards Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen, defenceman David Savard, and goaltender Samuel Montembeault. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski was also added.

The Canadiens and Laval Rocket suspended all activities until January 6 in order to avoid more infections as players were being added to protocol every day. The Canadiens played their last game with 11 forwards and five defencemen.

The players added join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defensemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is currently in the COVID-19 protocol as well.

The Canadiens currently have one goaltender under NHL contract not under protocol: Michael McNiven. They have four healthy defenders. The only player who hasn’t been recalled on an NHL contract is Jean-Sébastien Dea, meaning that the team will be off for longer.

Their next game is scheduled for January 12.