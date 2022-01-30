 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Montreal Canadiens send Lukas Vejdemo, Sami Niku to the Laval Rocket

With four players back in the fold, changes need to be made.

By Jared Book
/ new
NHL: JAN 29 Oilers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forward Lukas Vejdemo and defenceman Sami Niku to the Laval Rocket on Sunday.

This indicates that Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron should be back for Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Joel Armia and Cole Caufield are also back in Montreal as well.

Vejdemo will report to the Rocket in time for their three games this week while the Canadiens have a bye week with no practices or games leading up to the NHL All Star Game. Niku, however, will still have the week off and report to the AHL after the break.

Both players will provide a huge boost to the Rocket who are continuing their playoff push. Laval split their two games against the Texas Stars and sit in fourth in the North Division.

Niku, who has six points in 13 games in the NHL this season, cleared waivers earlier in the week. Vejdemo has one goal in six NHL games this year.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...