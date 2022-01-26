Montreal Canadiens place Sami Niku on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Sami Niku on waivers.

Les Canadiens ont placé le défenseur Sami Niku au ballottage.



The Canadiens have placed defenseman Sami Niku on waivers. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2022

The defenceman practiced on the team’s fourth pairing at practice on Wednesday with Kale Clague. The team also sent Corey Schueneman down to the Laval Rocket earlier in the day. The 25-year-old was signed before the season ended after he was bought out by the Winnipeg Jets.

He has six assists in 13 NHL games this season. He has dealt with COVID and also injuries this season. If Niku clears waivers, he could be assigned to the Laval Rocket where he was previously the American Hockey League’s top defenceman. It would be a huge boost to the Rocket, who have Schueneman, and Xavier Ouellet returning to the team plus Josh Brook also on the path to return from injury.

He could also be kept on the taxi squad.

Brook was activated from injured reserve and officially sent to the Rocket. Michael McNiven was moved to the taxi squad as Samuel Montembeault returned to practice.

Le défenseur Josh Brook a été réactivé de la liste des blessés, puis cédé au Rocket de Laval. Le gardien Michael McNiven a été affecté à l'escouade de réserve.



Brook was activated off IR, and then reassigned to Laval. McNiven has been reassigned to the taxi squad. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2022

Niku was passed on the depth chart by Clague, who was claimed on waivers a few weeks ago. With forwards Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher approaching a return, eight defenceman on the active roster may no longer be a luxury the Canadiens can afford.