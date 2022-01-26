Montreal Canadiens assign Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket

As the Montreal Canadiens continue to recover from the outbreak of COVID-19 and injury bug the team has begun to adjust their roster accordingly. The next move from the team was to reassign defenceman Corey Schueneman back to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

Le défenseur Corey Schueneman a été cédé au Rocket de Laval.



Defenseman Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to the Laval Rocket.#GoRocket #BellCause #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/eDxxLgGz9D — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 26, 2022

Schuneneman made his NHL debut with the Canadiens this season, notching one assist against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and playing four total games. In 19 games for the Rocket this season Schueneman has two goals and five assists.

His return, along with the return of Xavier Ouellet, to the Rocket is a welcomed one as the team nears full health for the first time in nearly two months. His return likely means a corresponding move from the Rocket to the Trois-Rivères Lions of the ECHL as well.

Laval’s next games are Friday and Saturday when they travel to Texas to face off against the Texas Stars. They had two games against the Belleville Senators postponed from last weekend.