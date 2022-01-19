NHL announces new dates for Montreal Canadiens’ postponed games

The NHL has restructured its season schedule following a slew of postponements due to COVID-19 cases on various teams and fan restrictions in Canadian markets. The Montreal Canadiens have 12 new dates, mainly for games that were originally scrubbed for the docket between mid-December and mid-January.

A decision not to send NHL players to the Olympics opened up a nearly month-long break in February to make such rescheduling easier, and that is when most of these games in question will now be played. The league also announced new COVID protocols, keeping its five-day isolation period and also plans to stop the testing of asymptomatic players following the All-Star break in early February. Those changes, combined with the fact that many players have already overcome COVID-19 this season, will result in lower odds of future cancellations.

They also moved other games around due to games changing.

The new dates on the schedule are:

The league had also previously shifted a game versus the Bruins that was set to be played at the Bell Centre on January 12 to Boston’s TD Garden on that date instead. To restore the balance of home and away games, a contest between the clubs on March 22 that was to be played in Boston will now take place in Montreal on March 21, becoming part of a six-game homestand.