Montreal Canadiens place Alex Belzile on waivers, plus other injury updates

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Alex Belzile on waivers on Monday.

The forward will be assigned to the Laval Rocket should he clear waivers. The 31-year-old was pointless in 11 games this season with the Canadiens. He has four goals and seven assists in 16 AHL games this season.

The team also provided several injury updates, as the new Vice President of Communications Chantal Machabée briefed the media before head coach Dominique Ducharme answered questions.

Joel Edmundson is back from Montreal after being in Manitoba and away from the team. There is no timeline on his return, and the same goes with Carey Price.

Joel Edmundson returned to Montreal from Manitoba yesterday. No timeline for his return — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2022

Jake Allen will undergo an MRI, while Paul Byron and Tyler Toffoli are nearing a return.

Chantal Machabee says Tyler Toffoli will play this week. Way ahead of schedule. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2022

Paul Byron will join the Canadiens soon. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2022

Brendan Gallagher is skating and is progressing. Could be back in 1-2 weeks. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2022

Carey Price is restarting his return to play protocol because he was on break for a long time. Had meeting with the doctor. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2022

Cayden Primeau will start against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday afternoon. Laurent Dauphin and Josh Anderson also draw back in the lineup. Michael Pezzetta will be a healthy scratch.