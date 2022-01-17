Montreal Canadiens send Jesse Ylönen, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forwards Jesse Ylönen and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Defenceman Gianni Fairbrother, who had been on the Rocket roster, has also ended his COVID-19 quarantine and will be back to practice with the team. The Rocket are scheduled to practice Monday morning.

With Josh Anderson and Paul Byron approaching a return, the Canadiens were running out of roster space meaning that NHL roster space was becoming very limited.

The Rocket will welcome the three players, as it will almost double the number of NHL contracted players available to them. Their next games will be Friday and Saturday in Texas against the Stars.

Jean-François Houle’s team has been playing great hockey without most of their lineup, and are currently in a playoff spot in the American Hockey League’s North Division. The top five teams will make the post-season.