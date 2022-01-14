Laurent Dauphin, Corey Schueneman assigned to taxi squad

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forward Laurent Dauphin and defenceman Corey Schueneman to the taxi squad.

With Chris Wideman’s suspension over, and the return of Kale Clague and Alexander Romanov, the roster crunch was imminent. Cédric Paquette has been dealing with a minor injury, and Rem Pitlick’s arrival and Paul Byron’s imminent return means that a forward needed to be sent down as well.

Jake Allen was added to the Injured Reserve and will undergo further evaluation in Montreal. He left his last start against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, and this rules him out for the remainder of the team’s road trip. The team says he will miss at least one week. Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are the goaltenders on the roster. Michael McNiven is with the team on the taxi squad.

The team’s next game is in Arizona on Monday afternoon. The road trip finishes with trips to Dallas, Vegas, Colorado, and Minnesota. Their next home game is scheduled for January 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.