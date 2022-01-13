Chris Wideman suspended one game

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman has been suspended one game for a head butt on Erik Haula of the Boston Bruins.

Montreal’s Chris Wideman has been suspended for one game for Head-butting Boston’s Erik Haula. https://t.co/1YdiBtwGAy — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 13, 2022

It means that Wideman will miss Thursday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Alexander Romanov, Kale Clague, and Corey Schueneman are extra defencemen who are with the team currently.

Once the action was caught on camera, it was not surprising to see the department of player safety take action.

Chris Wideman is going to hear from the league about this one. pic.twitter.com/fyOwG8xY24 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 13, 2022

The 32-year-old defenceman has two goals and seven assists in 23 games this season.

Earlier in the day the team announced that Cayden Primeau was recalled to the active roster and that Michael McNiven was added to the taxi squad. Louie Belpedio and Brandon Baddock were loaned to the Laval Rocket, and Kale Clague is out of COVID-19 protocol and rejoined the team in Chicago.

Newcomer Rem Pitlick also skated with the team for the first time at an optional morning skate. Head coach Dominique Ducharme will speak to the media later this evening.