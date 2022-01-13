Michael McNiven recalled to the taxi squad by the Montreal Canadiens

After the Montreal Canadiens’ game in Boston, the team recalled goaltender Michael McNiven from the Laval Rocket to the taxi squad.

Jake Allen was injured in the first period versus the Bruins, so the Habs needed a third goaltender for their current road trip.

Cayden Primeau was recalled to the active roster and will be in uniform when the team plays the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Montembeault played the majority of the game on Tuesday, while McNiven was earning a win with the Rocket at the same time. Primeau had been away from the team but joined the team in Boston.

McNiven served as Montembeault’s backup for the recent games versus the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, and had just been reassigned to the AHL on January 9.

The team also sent Louie Belpedio and Brandon Baddock to the Laval Rocket and they will join the AHL team on their road trip starting Friday.

Kale Clague will join the Canadiens in Chicago after his stint in COVID-19 protocol.

Chris Wideman has a hearing for his headbutt in Wednesday’s game and his status for Thursday is very much in doubt.