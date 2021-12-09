Montreal Canadiens place Arsen Khisamutdinov on waivers for contract termination

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Arsen Khisamutdinov on waivers after the two sides agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

Khisamutdinov was the team’s sixth-round choice (170th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 6’2”, 194lbs forward signed his entry level contract prior to the 2020-21 season. He spent last season with the Laval Rocket and this season with the ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions.

Last year he had one assist in 15 AHL games. In 10 ECHL games he had three goals and two assists. He missed some games due to a Visa issue where he was unable to travel to the United States.

Khisamutdinov was always on the outside looking in to the Canadiens picture, spending the entire training camp in the minor league group, and failing to secure an AHL spot.

Once he clears waivers, his contract will be terminated and he will likely return to Russia. There will be no cap or contract penalty for the Canadiens, and they will gain a contract slot.