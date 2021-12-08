Montreal Canadiens recall Jesse Ylönen, Christian Dvorak will not practice

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, and they announced that Christian Dvorak will not practice after leaving Tuesday’s game early.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Jesse Ylönen du Rocket de Laval. Christian Dvorak (bas du corps) ne participera pas à l’entraînement aujourd’hui.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket. Christian Dvorak (lower body) will not practice today. pic.twitter.com/GntETlcJx3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2021

Ylönen played one NHL game at the end of last season. In 17 AHL games this season, he has four goals and 10 assists. He, along with Laurent Dauphin, has been one of the trusted sources of offence for the Rocket this season.

He joins Dauphin, Michael Pezzetta, and Ryan Poehling as forwards who started with the Rocket who are getting opportunities with the Canadiens due to their numerous injuries. Given the players who remain out, it is possible Ylönen will have an opportunity on a top line.

Dvorak has five goals and seven assists in 27 NHL games with the Canadiens this season.

The Rocket play the Manitoba Moose at Place Bell on Wednesday night. The Canadiens next game is Thursday when they host Chicago at the Bell Centre.