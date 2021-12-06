Tyler Toffoli out with upper body injury, Laurent Dauphin recalled (again)

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Laurent Dauphin, making it the third transaction involving the forward in four days. This time, it is due to an upper body injury for Tyler Toffoli, who will undergo further evaluation.

Updates: Jeff Petry (therapy day), Joel Armia (therapy day) and Tyler Toffoli (upper-body injury) won’t practice this morning.



Toffoli will undergo further evaluation in the coming days. Laurent Dauphin was recalled from Laval (AHL). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 6, 2021

Dauphin has been a consistent performer on a Laval Rocket team struggling to find success this season, and has been named our Rocket player of the month on both occasions so far this season.

He leaves leading the minor-league team in points with 16, and goals with 11, which tied him for the league lead in markers at the time of his first recall. He also ranked number three in the AHL in shots.

Dauphin has 35 games of NHL experience from his time in the Arizona Coyotes organization. with four points on his resume. He was acquired from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael McCarron.

Toffoli is the Canadiens leading scorer with five goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season.