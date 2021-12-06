 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyler Toffoli out with upper body injury, Laurent Dauphin recalled (again)

The forward gets another chance thanks to another injury.

By Jared Book
/ new
Toronto Marlies v Laval Rocket Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Laurent Dauphin, making it the third transaction involving the forward in four days. This time, it is due to an upper body injury for Tyler Toffoli, who will undergo further evaluation.

Dauphin has been a consistent performer on a Laval Rocket team struggling to find success this season, and has been named our Rocket player of the month on both occasions so far this season.

He leaves leading the minor-league team in points with 16, and goals with 11, which tied him for the league lead in markers at the time of his first recall. He also ranked number three in the AHL in shots.

Dauphin has 35 games of NHL experience from his time in the Arizona Coyotes organization. with four points on his resume. He was acquired from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael McCarron.

Toffoli is the Canadiens leading scorer with five goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...