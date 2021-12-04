Montreal Canadiens claim Kale Clague off waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed Kale Clague off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Les Canadiens ont réclamé le défenseur Kale Clague au ballottage.



Clague has played 11 games with the Kings this season and has five points, all assists. In his five AHL games with the Ontario Reign he has four assists. He has 11 assists in 33 career NHL games. He has played 129 career AHL games with 16 goals and 54 assists.

Clague was the Kings’ second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. The left-shot defenceman is 6’0”, 176 pounds. He was a member of Canada’s World Junior team in 2017 and 2018 under head coach Dominique Ducharme and assistant coach Trevor Letowski.

The Canadiens needed depth on their defence. With Sami Niku in COVID-19 protocol, and Jeff Petry, Joel Edmundson, Josh Brook, Gianni Fairbrother, and Xavier Ouellet injured, only Louie Belpedio remains under NHL contract in Laval. The team recalled Corey Schueneman on Friday for the team’s trip to Nashville.

Clague’s claim means that the team may have more flexibility with what they do with Mattias Norlinder, who is likely to be returned to Sweden at some point this season.

The 23-year-old is a restricted free agent at the end of the season.