Jeff Petry out indefinitely, Corey Schueneman recalled by the Montreal Canadiens

Jeff Petry has suffered an upper body injury and won’t travel with the Montreal Canadiens to Nashville.

As a result, Corey Schueneman has been called up from the Laval Rocket.

Jeff Petry n'accompagnera pas l'équipe à Nashville en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps. Corey Schueneman a été rappelé du Rocket de Laval.



Jeff Petry will not travel with the team to Nashville due to an upper-body injury. Corey Schueneman has been recalled from Laval. pic.twitter.com/9KQlqIo2eh — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2021

Jeff Petry has played more than any other player on the Canadiens so far this season and has a 23:21 average ice time per game, however Petry only has two assists in the 25 games this season. Questions in regards to his play has been abundant, especially as Petry has been a staple on offence since his arrival from the Edmonton Oilers in March 2015.

Petry will leave a hole in the line up, and it remains to to be seen who fills his role both on the first pairing and on the power play. With Joel Edmundson already out, and with Sami Niku in Covid protocol there will be a lot of shuffling going around for the next game.

Schueneman played well on an AHL contract last year to earn his first NHL contract. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games, and this is his first NHL recall.

He admitted on Tuesday at Rocket practice that he hadn’t been fully satisfied with his play, but played a better game on Wednesday and with Xavier Ouellet out with an injury is the choice to be recalled.

The Canadiens will face reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning away on Wednesday in their next game after Nashville.