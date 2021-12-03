 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights and quotes from Jeff Gorton’s press conference

The Canadiens’ new hockey operations boss speaks to the media.

Montreal Canadiens executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton spoke to the media on Friday morning for the first time since he was hired on Sunday.

Gorton had the chance to see both the Laval Rocket and Canadiens play over the last two days since getting into the city. The Rocket lost 4-3 in overtime to the Texas Stars while the Canadiens lost to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. Laval faces Texas again at Place Bell on Friday night.

He met with both Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme and Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle as well. The general manager search will likely start imminently and they will have to make some decisions regarding the playing personnel and the coaching staff. They will also need to replace Trevor Timmins. Currently Martin Lapointe had the title of head of amateur scouting added to his title. It is likely an interim measure pending a new general manager.

