Highlights and quotes from Jeff Gorton’s press conference

Montreal Canadiens executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton spoke to the media on Friday morning for the first time since he was hired on Sunday.

Gorton had the chance to see both the Laval Rocket and Canadiens play over the last two days since getting into the city. The Rocket lost 4-3 in overtime to the Texas Stars while the Canadiens lost to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. Laval faces Texas again at Place Bell on Friday night.

He met with both Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme and Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle as well. The general manager search will likely start imminently and they will have to make some decisions regarding the playing personnel and the coaching staff. They will also need to replace Trevor Timmins. Currently Martin Lapointe had the title of head of amateur scouting added to his title. It is likely an interim measure pending a new general manager.

This article will continue to be updated through the morning.

Jeff Gorton: ``Working for the Montreal Canadiens is a dream for anyone working in hockey.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 3, 2021

Jeff Gorton begins press conference in French. Valiant effort. “Hope that was okay”. Nice touch. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 3, 2021

#Habs Jeff Gorton begins his opening statement en français - asks everyone to be patient with his French as he's learning — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 3, 2021

#Habs Jeff Gorton on why he took this job: "first of all, it's the Montreal #Canadiens, it's an Original Six...it excites me" - says after talking with Geoff Molson, it seemed like a good fit for him. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 3, 2021

"The team had a tough start, I recognize that and Geoff (Molson) and I went through that. Things need to happen. My teams are fast and skilled. We need to work on player development. We need to add analytics."

- Jeff Gorton — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) December 3, 2021

#Habs Gorton said he plans to implement an analytics department: “We need to build that out better. We need to modernize it. I believe in it.” @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 3, 2021