Montreal Canadiens add Louie Belpedio to taxi squad, Laval Rocket sign Devante Smith-Pelly to PTO

The Montreal Canadiens have added defenceman Louie Belpedio to the taxi squad and he rejoined the team in Tampa.

Belpedio was one of two healthy players still in Laval on NHL contracts. Only Jean-Sébastien Dea stays in Laval with an NHL contract. That means he would be the only call up option as we stand.

Belpedio has four goals and four assists in 24 AHL games this season.

Due to the lack of bodies in Laval, the Rocket have added veteran forward Devante Smith-Pelly to a professional try out contract. The Rocket will hope to get some relief from the NHL team by the time they play their next game on January 5. It is a home game, and the Canadiens road trip will be over, so players can be sent without much trouble even if it is for one game.

Smith-Pelly has 44 goals and 57 assists in 395 career NHL games, including 14 goals and 11 assists in 66 games with the Canadiens. He played 14 AHL games last year with the AHL’s Ontario Reign.