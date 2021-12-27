Montreal Canadiens add five players to COVID-19 protocol, make several roster moves

The Montreal Canadiens have added five players and one coach to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, and have made roster changes as a result.

Jake Allen, Ben Chiarot, Chris Wideman, Jeff Petry, and Joel Edmundson have been added to the COVID-19 protocol along with goaltending coach Eric Raymond. Corey Schueneman and Cayden Primeau have been officially recalled.

Tyler Toffoli, Laurent Dauphin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Mike Hoffman were already on the protocol list.

The Canadiens named forwards Brandon Baddock and Cam Hillis, defenceman Gianni Fairbrother, and goaltender Michael McNiven to the taxi squad. This comes while Alex Belzile, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, and Lukas Vejdemo are still with the NHL team.

Like last year, the taxi squad will not count against the NHL roster or the salary cap, but will practice and travel with the NHL team in case there is a need for additional players. There are restrictions to who can be on the taxi squad, including waiver eligibility, and previous NHL time. More details can be found here.

The Canadiens returned to practice on Monday, and their next game is scheduled for Tuesday in Tampa Bay against the Lightning. The depleted Laval Rocket returned to practice on Monday afternoon, but don’t play another game until January 5 when they are scheduled to host the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Update: The lines at practice were as follows: