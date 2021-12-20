Mike Hoffman becomes third Montreal Canadiens player added to COVID-19 protocol list

Mike Hoffman has become the third Montreal Canadiens player to be added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Monday.

Forward Mike Hoffman was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.https://t.co/0zegbZl040 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 20, 2021

This comes one day after the NHL postponed all cross-border travel amid the new wave of the virus. The Canadiens later announced that they would close all facilities until December 26 at the earliest.

Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin are the other players in the protocol. Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku were removed from the list last week after they both had positive tests.

The Canadiens are one of nine NHL teams currently shutdown until after the holiday break. Their next game is currently scheduled for December 28 in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.

Also on Monday, the Quebec government announced that all sporting events in the province will be played without fans. Since the Canadiens and Laval Rocket do not have a game until after the holidays (December 29 for Laval, January 4 for Montreal), it remains to be seen if it will affect them.