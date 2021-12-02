Laurent Dauphin has been recalled by the Montreal Canadiens

After the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens recalled Laurent Dauphin from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel de l'attaquant Laurent Dauphin du Rocket de Laval, dans la Ligue américaine.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from the AHL's Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pHSzjKuBqB — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2021

Dauphin has been a consistent performer on a Rocket team struggling to find success this season, and has been named our Rocket player of the month on both occasions so far this season.

He leaves leading the minor-league team in points with 16, and goals with 11, which ties him for the league lead in markers. He also ranks number three in the AHL in shots.

Dauphin has 35 games of NHL experience from his time in the Arizona Coyotes organization. with four points on his resume. He joined the Canadiens from the Nashville Predators when he was acquired for Michael McCarron, and his first game for Montreal should come versus that former team when the Canadiens visit Nashville on Saturday night.