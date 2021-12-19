NHL postpones Montreal Canadiens games through December 23

The National Hockey League has announced that the first three games of the Montreal Canadiens road trip that was set to start on Monday against the New York Islanders have been postponed.

The @NHLPA and @NHL have agreed to postpone cross-border games through Dec. 23.



A full list of NHL postponements to date can be found here: https://t.co/PfY1NKP3ZR pic.twitter.com/oePGmBLpKo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021

The trip was also supposed to take them through to face the Rangers and New Jersey Devils. No makeup dates have been announced.

The NHL has postponed all games that involve cross-border travel until December 23. Players had concerns that a positive test could cause a quarantine and keep players from their families amid growing travel restrictions.

The league says that the disruption to the schedule — 27 games postponed as of Saturday, and at least 12 more through December 23 — will mean that the league and NHLPA are discussing NHL player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

They say a final announcement will be made in the coming days.

Right now, the Canadiens’ next game on the schedule is December 28 in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.