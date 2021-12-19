 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Games postponed Canadiens will not play the three games scheduled this week

NHL postpones Montreal Canadiens games through December 23

All games requiring cross-border travel are postponed until after the holiday break.

By Jared Book
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The National Hockey League has announced that the first three games of the Montreal Canadiens road trip that was set to start on Monday against the New York Islanders have been postponed.

The trip was also supposed to take them through to face the Rangers and New Jersey Devils. No makeup dates have been announced.

The NHL has postponed all games that involve cross-border travel until December 23. Players had concerns that a positive test could cause a quarantine and keep players from their families amid growing travel restrictions.

The league says that the disruption to the schedule — 27 games postponed as of Saturday, and at least 12 more through December 23 — will mean that the league and NHLPA are discussing NHL player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

They say a final announcement will be made in the coming days.

Right now, the Canadiens’ next game on the schedule is December 28 in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.

