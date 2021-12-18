Artturi Lehkonen added to COVID-19 protocol, Mathieu Perreault, Joel Armia to IR

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Artturi Lehkonen was added to COVID-19 protocol after the team’s practice was cancelled on Saturday morning.

Roster updates and the latest on the Canadiens' next road trip.https://t.co/xJV6vbaXGn — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 18, 2021

Lehkonen is the third Canadiens’ player to hit the NHL’s COVID protocol list this season. Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku were taken off of the list earlier this week.

The team also added forwards Mathieu Perreault and Joel Armia to injured reserve. Perreault missed Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. They will both be out until after the holiday break. Because of Gallagher’s return, a recall from the Laval Rocket may not be necessary.

The team also announced they will travel to New York on Monday morning rather than Sunday afternoon as originally planned as a precautionary measure.

They start their road trip on Monday against the Islanders and will then face the Rangers and New Jersey Devils before going farther south to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Sunday morning.