Saturday’s Montreal Canadiens-Boston Bruins game has been postponed

One day after the Montreal Canadiens played in front of an empty Bell Centre because of advice from Quebec public health, the National Hockey League has announced that Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins has been postponed.

The Bruins have added several players to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol in recent days. This means that Montreal will not have a home game until after the New Year.

Their next game will be Monday against the New York Islanders as they start a road trip that will see them play the Rangers, and New Jersey Devils before heading south to play the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Florida Panthers. Their next home game is scheduled for January 4 against the Washington Capitals.

On Thursday, the Laval Rocket announced that their game on Friday against the Providence Bruins will be played in front of no fans, and their games in December and January will be played in front of 50% capacity.