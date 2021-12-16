Mattias Norlinder to finish season in Sweden

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday that defenceman Mattias Norlinder will finish the season with Frölunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

Defenseman Mattias Norlinder will continue his development in Sweden for the remainder of the current SHL season.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/jj7wKIwOWW — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2021

After he was sent to the Laval Rocket a little over a week ago, Norlinder said that he wanted to go back to Sweden. Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said at the time that the team would speak to Norlinder and make a decision following three games in Laval.

Related Mattias Norlinder expresses his desire to return to Frölunda

The decision was taken after discussions with Norlinder and his agent. Frölunda currently sits on top of the SHL table, is in the final four of the Champions Hockey League, and is expected to go on a deep playoff run. Before Norlinder left he helped quarterbacking the first power play unit, and was on Frölunda’s second pair.

The 21-year-old Swedish defenceman appeared in six games with the Canadiens this season, collecting an assist. He had one goal and one assist in six games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket. An injury in pre-season limited his ability to play games after he took part in the team’s rookie camp.

Norlinder was Montreal’s third-round pick (64th overall) in 2019, and he will likely be back in training camp for the 2022-23 season.