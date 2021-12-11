Tyler Toffoli out eight weeks after hand surgery

Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli is out eight weeks after undergoing hand surgery on Wednesday, the team announced on Saturday.

Toffoli had been out indefinitely and was said to undergo further tests, and the result was the surgery. The operation was performed at the Montreal General Hospital by Dr. Edward Harvey.

Laurent Dauphin had been called up to replace Toffoli. Since then Christian Dvorak has also been out with an injury leading to Jesse Ylönen’s recall.

Jake Evans skated at morning skate, but will not play on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues and is day-to-day. Evans had skated with Cole Caufield and Mathieu Perreault.

Joel Armia should return to the lineup. He skated with Ryan Poehling and Jonathan Drouin at morning skate. Nick Suzuki skated with Artturi Lehkonen and Mike Hoffman. The final line was Cédric Paquette, Laurent Dauphin, and Michael Pezzetta.

Jake Allen will start for the Canadiens, while former Canadien Charlie Lindgren will get the start for the Blues in St. Louis.