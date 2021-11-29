Highlights and quotes from Geoff Molson’s press conference

The owner and president of the Montreal Canadiens Geoff Molson spoke to the media on Monday after the decision to overhaul the hockey operations department, firing Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson and bringing in Jeff Gorton.

Geoff Molson begins his presser by wishing former GM Marc Bergevin all the best, in french. Also does the same for both Scott Mellanby, Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) November 29, 2021

Geoff Molson: "A fresh start. I strongly believe that this organization needs a fresh start." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 29, 2021

"We need to be better at drafting, better at developing and better at supporting our players to arrive at their potential."--Geoff Molson — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 29, 2021

Molson said he will be working with the team’s medical staff to start a program focusing on the mental health of players.

Geoff Molson says the Canadiens are making a critical change by building a medical team dedicated to mental health of players. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 29, 2021

Molson said several times that diversity will be a priority for the team’s next hockey operations staff.

Geoff Molson says one of the priorities for new hockey management team is to add "diversity and support" to the group. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 29, 2021

Contacts between Geoff Molson and Jeff Gorton started 10 days ago. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 29, 2021

"The sooner the better" for when a new GM will be hired, per Geoff Molson — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 29, 2021

Geoff Molson #Habs: "It's a lot for one person. If I could go back a couple years, and know what I know today, I would have complemented [Bergevin] with another person." — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 29, 2021

Marc Bergevin’s COVID-19 diagnosis added a wrinkle to the timing of everything.

#Habs Molson says he waited until Bergevin was over his COVID-19 before dismissing him, adding that Bergevin understood the owner’s reasoning for being fired when they spoke on Sunday. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 29, 2021

Gorton will be installing himself in Montreal full-time as part of his new role, working with the team’s new general manager.

Jeff Gorton will be here either Tuesday or Wednesday, Geoff Molson says. There is a short-term appartment ready for him, but Gorton will be moving his family to Montreal to start the next school year. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 29, 2021

"Nothing scares me," says Molson about a full rebuild. "What I want is to win" — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 29, 2021

Molson says that Gorton and the new GM will decide whether to undertake a rebuild or not. Says it’s too early to make that decision right now #GoHabsGo — Jon Still (@Imstilljon) November 29, 2021

Geoff Molson, when asked why Jeff Gorton is the right man for the job with @CanadiensMTL.



“He’s one of the two people that are going to do the job.”#NHL — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 29, 2021

#Habs Molson on the subject of a potential rebuild if Gorton and GM recommended it: “I’m not afraid of that word and I think it’s something our fans are not afraid of.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 29, 2021

There don’t seem to be any other changes coming, at least not from Geoff Molson.

Molson says no other changes coming for the moment in Canadiens' front office. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 29, 2021

Jeff Gorton and the new GM will have the ability to make any decisions, including with the newly-extended coaching staff. — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 29, 2021

#Habs Molson: “I’ve never interfered with hockey decisions. I ask a lot of questions and find a way to be supportive,” adding that he reached the point where he no longer felt supportive of Bergevin’s body of work. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 29, 2021

#Habs Molson says Gorton “will speak to fans once in a while” but the eventual bilingual GM will be the main communicator. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 29, 2021

Molson says not hitting on 2/3 of the top 10 picks in the last couple of seasons was a big factor in the decision to let Timmins go #GoHabsGo — Jon Still (@Imstilljon) November 29, 2021

Geoff Molson says he has not yet asked permission to any team to talk to any potential GM candidates. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 29, 2021

#Habs Molson says the search for a new GM will be exhaustive (potentially extending into next offseason for the right person) but also would like to fill the post “the sooner the better”. Molson says he has not yet asked for permission to speak to any candidates on any teams. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 29, 2021

The Canadiens host the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre tonight where they will look to win two games in a row for the first time this season.