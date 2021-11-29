 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights and quotes from Geoff Molson’s press conference

The owner and president of the team spoke to the media on Monday.

By Jared Book
NHL: APR 9 Montreal Canadiens end of season press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The owner and president of the Montreal Canadiens Geoff Molson spoke to the media on Monday after the decision to overhaul the hockey operations department, firing Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson and bringing in Jeff Gorton.

Molson said he will be working with the team’s medical staff to start a program focusing on the mental health of players.

Molson said several times that diversity will be a priority for the team’s next hockey operations staff.

Marc Bergevin’s COVID-19 diagnosis added a wrinkle to the timing of everything.

Gorton will be installing himself in Montreal full-time as part of his new role, working with the team’s new general manager.

There don’t seem to be any other changes coming, at least not from Geoff Molson.

The Canadiens host the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre tonight where they will look to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

