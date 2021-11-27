UPDATE: Scott Mellanby resigns from Montreal Canadiens organization

UPDATE: Mellanby had been in talks with Geoff Molson to take over as GM, but was informed he wouldn’t be getting the job.

Hearing that Scott Mellanby had extensive talks with Habs owner Geoff Molson at first about becoming GM, then that changed to perhaps becoming president of hockey operations. But he was told yesterday he was out of the running. So he resigned today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 28, 2021

With the Montreal Canadiens’ season spiraling toward disaster, the first of many expected changes began to fall. According Andy Strickland and confirmed by Michael Russo, assistant general manager Scott Mellanby has resigned from his post.

Hearing Scott Mellanby has resigned as assistant GM of #habs — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 28, 2021

Scott Mellanby vient de me confirmer par le biais d'un échange de courriel qu'il a bel et bien démissionné de son porte d'adjoint au directeur général du #CH Marc Bergevin — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) November 28, 2021

Mellanby had been a member of the Canadiens organization since shortly after Marc Bergevin took over in 2012. He started as director of player development, and was promoted to assistant GM a few years later in 2014. It was expected that the Canadiens would eventually make some changes after such a poor start in 2021-22, and Mellanby appears to be the first of those changes.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Canadiens had permission to speak to former New York Rangers general manager Scott Gorton, so it’s likely that the Canadiens had his replacement lined up, but many things are up in the air right now.