UPDATE: Scott Mellanby resigns from Montreal Canadiens organization

Mellanby had been with the organization for nearly 10 years.

By Scott Matla Updated
2019 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

UPDATE: Mellanby had been in talks with Geoff Molson to take over as GM, but was informed he wouldn’t be getting the job.

With the Montreal Canadiens’ season spiraling toward disaster, the first of many expected changes began to fall. According Andy Strickland and confirmed by Michael Russo, assistant general manager Scott Mellanby has resigned from his post.

Mellanby had been a member of the Canadiens organization since shortly after Marc Bergevin took over in 2012. He started as director of player development, and was promoted to assistant GM a few years later in 2014. It was expected that the Canadiens would eventually make some changes after such a poor start in 2021-22, and Mellanby appears to be the first of those changes.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Canadiens had permission to speak to former New York Rangers general manager Scott Gorton, so it’s likely that the Canadiens had his replacement lined up, but many things are up in the air right now.

