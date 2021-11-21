Cayden Primeau reassigned to the AHL by the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have sent Cayden Primeau back to the Laval Rocket. The goalie who was called up due to Jake Allen’s concussion will return to the AHL after having played two games with the Canadiens.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval, dans la ligue américaine.



Primeau’s first game was against the New York Rangers on the 16th of November, a game in which he impressed with a .912 save percentage and one that the Canadiens narrowly lost. In the second game, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Primeau was substituted after 40 minutes after having conceded five goals.

The implication of this move is that Jake Allen should be able to return to the Canadiens roster before their next game on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

Primeau has played nine games and has a .916 save percentage in the AHL, resulting in four wins. The Laval Rocket play their next game on Friday versus the Belleville Senators.