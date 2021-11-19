Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Friday.

He is being monitored by the Canadiens medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League and the public health authorities. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2021

He will follow the NHL and public health protocols, which means he will have to quarantine for 14 days or until he receives three consecutive negative tests.

It remains to be seen whether he has any close contacts within the coaching staff or roster. The Canadiens have had one player test positive for COVID-19 (Joel Armia) over the last two seasons. Jesperi Kotkaniemi was on the COVID list as a close contact at that time, and head coach Dominique Ducharme also missed playoff games due to a positive test.

Several opponents of the Canadiens have had players placed in COVID protocol, including on their West Coast trip and most recently a false positive within the Detroit Red Wings organization.

The Canadiens play next on Saturday night when they host the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre.