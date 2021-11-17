Adam Brooks claimed off of waivers by Vegas Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens forward Adam Brooks has been claimed off of waivers by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Brooks was originally claimed off of waivers by Montreal from the Toronto Maple Leafs on the final day of training camp as teams were finalizing their rosters. The Canadiens had a roster spot available as they sent Ryan Poehling to the Laval Rocket after an uneven training camp.

Brooks only played four games, contributing one assist, and was usually a healthy scratch despite a building list of injuries to other depth centreman such as Cédric Paquette and Mathieu Perreault.

Ultimately it was the recall of Poehling from Laval, and his subsequent performances, that convinced the Canadiens that Brooks no longer had a place on the 23-man roster and placed him on waivers on Tuesday.

Vegas will not be able to send Brooks to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League without putting him back on waivers.