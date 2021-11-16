Montreal Canadiens place Adam Brooks on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Adam Brooks on waivers.

The Canadiens have placed forward Mike Hoffman on injury reserve (retroactive to last Saturday).



Forward Adam Brooks has also been placed on waivers (non-roster). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2021

Brooks was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens from the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to the season starting. Despite injuries to several forwards, Brooks only played four games for the Canadiens, and earned one assist.

Brooks on waivers is mostly because he has been passed on the depth chart by players like Alex Belzile, Michael Pezzetta and most recently Ryan Poehling. Even with Cédric Paquette and Mathieu Perreault out with injuries, Brooks was on the outside looking into the lineup.

If Brooks clears, he will be assigned to the Laval Rocket where he would be expected to play a key top-six role for the team. Currently, Laurent Dauphin and Jean-Sébastien Dea are the team’s two top centres.

We will know Brooks’ fate at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Hoffman news was expected as Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme announced the move in his pre-game press conference. Montreal activated Jonathan Drouin off of Injured Reserve for Tuesday night’s game.