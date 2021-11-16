Canadiens lineup news: Jonathan Drouin to return, Cayden Primeau starts

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Jonathan Drouin will return to the lineup and Cayden Primeau will make his first NHL start of the season on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Jonathan Drouin fera son retour au jeu, ce soir à New York. Cayden Primeau sera devant le filet.



Drouin had been out of the lineup since November 2 when he took a puck to the head against the Detroit Red Wings. Drouin was not diagnosed with a concussion, but had headaches that prevented him from returning to the lineup.

Drouin has two goals and five assists in 11 games this season.

Primeau will start in place of Samuel Montembeault, who got the start against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Ducharme confirmed that Jake Allen is out with a concussion and that forward Mike Hoffman was placed on injured reserve and will be out at least a week.

The goaltender was 4-4-0 in nine games with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket with a 2.41 goals against average and .916 save percentage. This will be his seventh career NHL game.