Montreal Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from Laval

After Jake Allen left Saturday night’s game following a collision with Dylan Larkin, the Montreal Canadiens were in need of a goalie for their game on Sunday against the Boston Bruins. With Allen’s status still unknown, the Canadiens called up Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens have called up goaltender Cayden Primeau. He will join the team in Boston.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2021

In eight games this year, Cayden Primeau has a 4-4-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average to go along with a pair of shutouts.

He will join the team in Boston, and it’s unclear if he will get the start or has been recalled solely to back up Samuel Montembeault for the contest.