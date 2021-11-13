 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Montreal Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from Laval

With Jake Allen out, the Canadiens needed a goalie for their game in Boston.

By Scott Matla
AHL: OCT 30 Rochester Americans at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Jake Allen left Saturday night’s game following a collision with Dylan Larkin, the Montreal Canadiens were in need of a goalie for their game on Sunday against the Boston Bruins. With Allen’s status still unknown, the Canadiens called up Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.

In eight games this year, Cayden Primeau has a 4-4-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average to go along with a pair of shutouts.

He will join the team in Boston, and it’s unclear if he will get the start or has been recalled solely to back up Samuel Montembeault for the contest.

