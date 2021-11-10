Ryan Poehling and Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket

After the Laval Rocket’s game on Wednesday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced they were bringing Mattias Notlinder back from his conditioning stint in the AHL, and recalling Ryan Poehling at the same time.

Poehling had a goal in the game, knocking a rebound into the net on a two-on-one with Cole Caufield. He had six points (3G, 3A) in seven games with the AHL team, playing in a top-line role.

Norlinder didn’t find as much success in his time in the minor leagues, still adjusting to the North American game and having some issues playing the puck. His three-game conditioning stint is over, and now he returns to the Canadiens roster.

The Habs have been dealing with injuries at the forward position, announcing on Wednesday that Jonathan Drouin had been placed on IR with headaches resulting from taking a puck in the face several games ago, and Cédric Paquette being ruled out for the next 10 days. Poehling should be expected to slot right into a spot in the bottom six on Thursday night versus the Calgary Flames. Head coach Dominique Ducharme has said that Norlinder will also get a look at the NHL level now that he’s healthy, but that debut may come at a later date.