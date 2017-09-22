 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Canadiens lines at practice: September 22

In between game days, the Canadiens lineup starts to take shape

By Jared Book
NHL: Preseason-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens returned to practice after back-to-back losses against the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

Charlie Lindgren and Al Montoya were the first two goalies at practice, a pretty good indication that they will be the duo when the Habs go to Ottawa to face the Senators Saturday night.

After back-to-back games, Jakub Jerabek, Andreas Martinsen, Nikita Scherbak and Daniel Carr get the day off at practice. I would imagine Carey Price will get a lighter load as well, as there are three goalies in his practice group.

No players were added to the injured list after the two games, and Chris Terry was removed.

Curiously, Team A had exactly six defencemen and 12 forwards, so that could very well be the lineup that faces the Senators Saturday night.

Victor Mete is still on Shea Weber's side which means that he isn't likely to go back to Junior any time soon, and will likely get another look in a game.

Matt Taormina gets a look next to Brandon Davidson as Jerabek sits out. Davidson, for his part, is back on his natural left side as opposed to the right when he played against the Capitals.

There were not any changes to the forwards for the NHL players, or likely NHL players. Martin Reway practiced again, this time with Patrick Holland and Jeremie Gregoire.

We'll take a look at the smaller Team B set up when they practice this afternoon.

