The Montreal Canadiens have announced their 2017-18 pre-season schedule, and six of the eight games will be played in the province of Quebec.

The schedule starts on September 18, 2017 in Quebec City at the Centre Videotron against the Boston Bruins. They will then play two home games at the Bell Centre against the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils before playing two games in Ontario in Ottawa and in Toronto.

They will play Toronto again September 27, again in Quebec City, before finishing the schedule off with the Panthers and Senators at the Bell Centre.

Here is the full schedule:

Monday, September 18: Canadiens at Bruins, 7:00 p.m. (Centre Videotron)

Wednesday, September 20: Capitals vs. Canadiens, 7:00 p.m. (Bell Centre)

Thursday, September 21: Devils vs. Canadiens, 7:00 p.m. (Bell Centre)

Saturday, September 23: Canadiens at Senators, 7:00 p.m. (Canadian Tire Centre)

Monday, September 25: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m. (Air Canada Centre)

Wednesday, September 27: Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens, 7:00 p.m. (Centre Videotron)

Friday, September 29: Panthers vs. Canadiens, 7:00 p.m. (Bell Centre)

Saturday, September 30: Senators vs. Canadiens, 7:00 p.m. (Bell Centre)