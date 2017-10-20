After a loss to the Los Angeles Kings, Claude Julien has decided to go with pretty much the same lineup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight and that includes Alex Galchenyuk on the top line beside Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty.

#Habs: Les mêmes trios qu’à LA



Pacioretty-Drouin-Galchenyuk

Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hemsky

Byron-Danault-Shaw

Hudon-JDLR-Gallagher — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) October 20, 2017

It’s hard to tell which line is the fourth line, or even which order the lines are in. The Canadiens essentially have 11 out of 12 forwards who look out of place on the fourth line. It will be interesting to see how they are deployed tonight.

On defence, it looks like the same lineup again. Jordie Benn will stay in the lineup with Joe Morrow, while Brandon Davidson looks like the odd man out again.

#Habs: À la ligne bleue

Mete-Weber

Alzner-Petry

Morrow-Benn

Brandon Davidson reste le 7e. Il y a une rotation entre Benn, Morrow et Davidson — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) October 20, 2017

Carey Price will start in goal tonight after Al Montoya got the game against the Kings on Wednesday.

The Ducks are without Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Sami Vatanen, and Hampus Lindholm tonight. All are injured.