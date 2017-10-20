 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens lines vs. Ducks: Alex Galchenyuk remains on top line

Brandon Davidson looks like the odd man out on defence

By Jared Book
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings

After a loss to the Los Angeles Kings, Claude Julien has decided to go with pretty much the same lineup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight and that includes Alex Galchenyuk on the top line beside Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty.

It’s hard to tell which line is the fourth line, or even which order the lines are in. The Canadiens essentially have 11 out of 12 forwards who look out of place on the fourth line. It will be interesting to see how they are deployed tonight.

On defence, it looks like the same lineup again. Jordie Benn will stay in the lineup with Joe Morrow, while Brandon Davidson looks like the odd man out again.

Carey Price will start in goal tonight after Al Montoya got the game against the Kings on Wednesday.

The Ducks are without Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Sami Vatanen, and Hampus Lindholm tonight. All are injured.

