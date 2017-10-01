Daniel Carr and Peter Holland clear waivers, will report to the AHL’s Laval Rocket

After being placed on waivers at noon on Saturday, Daniel Carr and Peter Holland have gone unclaimed and will report to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.
With no one placed on waivers today, there are still 28 players remaining with the Montreal Canadiens. The roster needs to be reduced to 23 by Tuesday, but David Schlemko will be exempt from the total should he start the year on the Injured Reserve list.
The 28 players still remaining at training camp are:
- Karl Alzner (D, NHL)
- Jordie Benn (D, NHL)
- Paul Byron (F, NHL)
- Phillip Danault (F, NHL)
- Brandon Davidson (D, NHL/AHL)
- Jacob de la Rose (F, NHL/AHL)
- Jonathan Drouin (F, NHL)
- Byron Froese (F, AHL)
- Alex Galchenyuk (F, NHL)
- Brendan Gallagher (F, NHL)
- Eric Gélinas (D, tryout)
- Ales Hemsky (F, NHL)
- Charles Hudon (F, AHL)
- Artturi Lehkonen (F, NHL, waivers exempt)
- Charlie Lindgren (G, AHL, waivers exempt)
- Andreas Martinsen (F, NHL)
- Victor Mete (D, OHL, junior eligibility)
- Torrey Mitchell (F, NHL)
- Al Montoya (G, NHL)
- Joe Morrow (D NHL/AHL)
- Max Pacioretty (F NHL)
- Jeff Petry (D, NHL)
- Tomas Plekanec (F, NHL)
- Carey Price (G, NHL)
- David Schlemko (D, NHL)
- Andrew Shaw (F, NHL)
- Mark Streit (D, NHL)
- Shea Weber (D, NHL)
