Habsent Minded 5.45: Previewing the World Junior Championship Quarterfinals

Matt Drake joins Patrik Bexell to speak about the World Junior Championship quarterfinals, with the added bonus of Owen Beck having just been called up to Team Canada. We look at all the matchups starting with Canada vs Slovakia, and USA vs Germany, all before the break.

What could be expected from Owen Beck? Is Canada a one-line team? What about Joshua Roy?

Also, Slovakia have impressed and Filip Mešár has had a good tournament out of the spotlight, with next to no chance of an upset what could be expected from the Slovaks this time around?

Lane Hutson has been driving transition play for the US throughout the tournament, but could he use the same kind of style against a team like Germany that will park the bus?

After the break Czechia against Switzerland is discussed, where an unknown Czech team has impressed by winning the group ahead of Canada and Sweden. Could they stumble against a Swiss team that looks to build and gain experience for next year’s tournament when they undoubtedly will have a stronger team to work with.

The marquee matchup is Finland vs Sweden, Oliver Kapanen against Adam Engström. Neither team has really impressed throughout the tournament and in Sweden’s case the Djurgården line of Lekkerimäki - Öhgren - Östlund hasn’t really got going. Matt does however think that Sweden could win as they create more high danger chances with their play.

In the end we spare a few minutes on the relegation battle, Austria (missing Marco Kasper) facing a Latvian team that is at the start of building for the future. Using the hockey culture that was built during the Soviet era, whereas Austria will have to rely on Vinzenz Rohrer to avoid relegation.

The episode:

There are also previews of the different teams in the feed, with the exception of Finland and Latvia due to illness, make sure to subscribe in order to not miss out on one episode.