Habsent Minded 4.65: The Montreal Canadiens Mock Draft Special

“‘Twas the night before Draft Day, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that [Enter Your Top Prospect here] soon would be there.”

As we are approaching the first NHL Draft in 37 years where the hometown team will have the first overall selection, Patrik Bexell gathered his knights of the round table and asked them to provide him with one mock draft each, representing the hosting Habs.

Using Draft Hockey Prospect’s simulator, combined with Bob McKenzie’s final ranking, they came into the podcast session not knowing each others selections, to best avoid influence, bias and pitiful last minute changes.

Despite this, there were a few familiar names among the trio’s selections.

Listen in to the latest episode of Habsent Minded as we provide you with the ultimate build-up for the Bell Centre-hosted 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

For a sneak peek on who each of us selected in our mock drafts, scroll down to the comments section below.